Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

JMM stock remained flat at $$7.41 during trading on Friday. 4,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,095. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $7.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average of $7.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,873,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,080,000 after purchasing an additional 12,128 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 300,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 48,709 shares during the period. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

