Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NQP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 1st

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 3.2% over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

NQP stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average of $15.08. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $15.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 28,080 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.