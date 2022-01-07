Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NQP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 1st

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 3.2% over the last three years.
NQP stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average of $15.08. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $15.77.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
