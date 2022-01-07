Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) Short Interest Update

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 59.8% from the November 30th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bain Capital Credit LP increased its position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 1,012,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 833,841 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,204,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 3,300,411.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 297,037 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 967,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,485,000 after purchasing an additional 262,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC increased its position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 351,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 202,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OACB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.92. 32,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,181. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $11.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

