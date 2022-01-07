Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Lifted to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 1,990 ($26.82) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 2,065 ($27.83).

OCDO has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,900 ($25.60) to GBX 1,800 ($24.26) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($39.08) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($28.30) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,496.15 ($33.64).

LON:OCDO opened at GBX 1,589.50 ($21.42) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £11.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.00. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,542.50 ($20.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,888 ($38.92). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,710.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,804.14.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

