Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Lifted to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 1,990 ($26.82) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 2,065 ($27.83).

OCDO has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,900 ($25.60) to GBX 1,800 ($24.26) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($39.08) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($28.30) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,496.15 ($33.64).

LON:OCDO opened at GBX 1,589.50 ($21.42) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £11.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.00. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,542.50 ($20.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,888 ($38.92). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,710.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,804.14.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

