OctoFi (OCTO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.12 Million

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 7th. OctoFi has a market cap of $4.12 million and $19,857.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OctoFi has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OctoFi coin can now be bought for about $5.16 or 0.00012337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OctoFi alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00062733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

OctoFi Profile

OctoFi is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

Buying and Selling OctoFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OctoFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OctoFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.