Oddz Trading 14.6% Lower Over Last Week (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. In the last week, Oddz has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One Oddz coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oddz has a market cap of $6.40 million and approximately $287,167.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oddz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00061504 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00075847 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.27 or 0.07537247 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00075320 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,947.59 or 0.99887095 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007620 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.