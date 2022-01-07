Oded Edelman Sells 5,500 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) insider Oded Edelman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $516,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Oded Edelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 9th, Oded Edelman sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $901,600.00.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $94.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.89. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $32.97 and a 52-week high of $111.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.48.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 50.61%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 36.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1,422.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 18,928 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 19.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 17.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 19.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 170,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,788,000 after acquiring an additional 28,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

SIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.14.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

