Oded Edelman Sells 5,500 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) insider Oded Edelman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $516,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Oded Edelman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 9th, Oded Edelman sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $901,600.00.
Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $94.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.89. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $32.97 and a 52-week high of $111.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.48.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 36.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1,422.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 18,928 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 19.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 17.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 19.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 170,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,788,000 after acquiring an additional 28,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.
SIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.14.
Signet Jewelers Company Profile
Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.
