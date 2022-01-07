Odeon Capital Group Upgrades KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to Buy

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Odeon Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KEY. Stephens increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.24.

NYSE KEY opened at $25.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average of $21.74. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $26.03.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,619. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 22,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,648,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $2,960,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

