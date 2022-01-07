OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Trading Down 2.4%

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.75 and last traded at $36.84. Approximately 13,673 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,078,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.74.

OGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Argus raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.72.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $848.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.76 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 69.79%.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.31 per share, for a total transaction of $102,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $2,760,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $603,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 9.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,781 shares during the period. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.