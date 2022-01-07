OKB Trading Down 12.8% Over Last 7 Days (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 7th. OKB has a total market capitalization of $1.52 billion and $344.21 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OKB has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OKB coin can now be bought for approximately $25.35 or 0.00060579 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OKB alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00063915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006268 BTC.

OKB Coin Profile

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.