Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.75

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.75 and last traded at $16.89, with a volume of 770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.13.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 7.32.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.28 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 30.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. Analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLK. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 571.7% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,248,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,963,000 after buying an additional 1,062,350 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,324,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 247.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,359,000 after buying an additional 751,988 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,165,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,375,000 after buying an additional 478,834 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 521,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,637,000 after buying an additional 387,749 shares during the period. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.