Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.90

Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.90 and last traded at $11.04, with a volume of 92 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.69 and a quick ratio of 16.69.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omega Therapeutics Inc will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $5,544,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $4,168,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $18,061,000. CHI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,904,000. Finally, 72 Investment Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,653,000. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

