Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Short Interest Update

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the November 30th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OPHLY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.87. 14,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,729. Ono Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average is $7.63.

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the production, purchase, and sale of internal medicine, patch and injectable medicine. The company was founded by Ichibei Fushimiya in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

