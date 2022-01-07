Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Short Interest Update

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the November 30th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS OPHLY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.87. 14,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,729. Ono Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average is $7.63.
Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Further Reading: What is a SEC Filing?
Receive News & Ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.