Open Governance Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $39,044.00 (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0849 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Open Governance Token has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Open Governance Token has a market cap of $308,334.25 and $39,044.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Open Governance Token

Open Governance Token (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

