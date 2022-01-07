OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI) dropped 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 45.25 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 45.50 ($0.61). Approximately 146,139 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 92,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.50 ($0.63).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 44.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 48.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16.

About OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI)

Optibiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the research and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

