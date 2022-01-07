Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $31.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Option Care Health Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions. The Company offers products, services and condition-specific clinical management programs for gastrointestinal abnormalities, infectious diseases, cancer, organ and blood cell transplants, bleeding disorders and heart failures. Option Care Health Inc., formerly known as BioScrip Inc., is based in Denver, United States. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OPCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.63.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $25.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day moving average is $24.44. Option Care Health has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 56.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $891.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Option Care Health will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $148,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the third quarter valued at about $6,096,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Option Care Health by 45.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,449,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,002 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the third quarter valued at about $1,675,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Option Care Health by 414.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 318,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 256,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Option Care Health by 225.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,879 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

