Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the November 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of RKNEF stock remained flat at $$21.65 on Friday. Optiva has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $31.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.98.

Optiva Company Profile

Optiva, Inc provides software products, solutions and services to network operators throughout the world, including wireless, wireline, broadband and satellite. The firm offers real-time billing, a cloud-enabled converged billing and customer care platform, which provides real-time unified billing, rating, and charging for the operator’s data, voice, and messaging services; customer care capabilities; subscriber promotions and loyalty programs; and self-care options for prepaid, postpaid, and hybrid subscribers.

