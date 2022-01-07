Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the November 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Shares of RKNEF stock remained flat at $$21.65 on Friday. Optiva has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $31.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.98.
Optiva Company Profile
