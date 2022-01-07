Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Increased by Peninsula Wealth LLC

Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 323,283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,988 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 8.9% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $28,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Oracle by 19.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 42.2% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $685,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $200,000. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.82. 69,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,280,938. The company has a market cap of $231.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.26 and a 200 day moving average of $90.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

