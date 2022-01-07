O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.05 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) will post $3.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.15 billion. O’Reilly Automotive reported sales of $2.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year sales of $13.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.99 billion to $13.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.01 billion to $13.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $654.89.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.9% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 1,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 116,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $17.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $682.25. The company had a trading volume of 351,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,916. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $661.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $622.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $424.03 and a 52-week high of $710.86.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

