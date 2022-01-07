Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Bought by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 950,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607,653 shares during the quarter. Organon & Co. comprises about 3.2% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $31,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $874,885,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $499,395,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $256,763,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $174,956,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $153,217,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $31.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.13. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

OGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.