Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in December

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orient Overseas (International) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 11th.

Orient Overseas (International) stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.30. The stock had a trading volume of 458 shares, compared to its average volume of 690. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.08. Orient Overseas has a twelve month low of $42.28 and a twelve month high of $131.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

