Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in December

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orient Overseas (International) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 11th.

Orient Overseas (International) stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.30. The stock had a trading volume of 458 shares, compared to its average volume of 690. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.08. Orient Overseas has a twelve month low of $42.28 and a twelve month high of $131.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

