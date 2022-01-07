Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is a construction company which provides services on and off the water primarily in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin. The company’s operating segment consists of heavy civil marine construction segment and commercial concrete segment. Heavy civil marine construction segment services includes marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Commercial concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. Orion Group Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Orion Marine Group Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Orion Group alerts:

Separately, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Orion Group in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of Orion Group stock opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.82 million, a P/E ratio of -55.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average of $4.98. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $139.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.70 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Orion Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orion Group by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 86,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 62,261 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Orion Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,203,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Orion Group by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 13,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Orion Group by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Group (ORN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.