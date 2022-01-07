Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,015.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on DNNGY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. DZ Bank began coverage on Ørsted A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a 1,015.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

Shares of Ørsted A/S stock opened at $40.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.99. Ørsted A/S has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $76.47.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.