Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Short Interest Up 34.0% in December

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the November 30th total of 1,560,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCDX traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.98. The company had a trading volume of 127,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,498. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average is $20.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion and a PE ratio of -39.98. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $522.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.36 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 40.10%. Equities analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 75,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $1,488,904.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,238,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,161 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 404.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,955 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,408,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 371.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,834,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,590,000.

A number of research firms have commented on OCDX. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

