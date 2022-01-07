Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) PT Raised to C$5.25 at National Bank Financial

Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:OBNNF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.75. 95,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,105. Osisko Mining has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $3.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.40.

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties. Its project portfolio includes Windfall, Quévillon, and Urban Barry. The company was founded on February 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.