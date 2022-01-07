Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) PT Raised to C$5.25 at National Bank Financial

Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:OBNNF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.75. 95,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,105. Osisko Mining has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $3.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.40.
About Osisko Mining
Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.