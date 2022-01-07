Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) traded up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.94 and last traded at $36.84. 40,839 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,945,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.11.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.95.

The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 3.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently -24.67%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 481.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

