Ovintiv’s (OVV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$47.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on Ovintiv to C$51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from C$40.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$44.27.

OVV opened at C$48.46 on Tuesday. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of C$19.86 and a 12 month high of C$50.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.44.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.57 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 10.4199993 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.70%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

