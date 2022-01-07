Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Short Interest Up 24.4% in December

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the November 30th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PCFBY opened at $7.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.63. Pacific Basin Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $11.36.

Get Pacific Basin Shipping alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Basin Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the ownership and international operation of dry bulk ships. It caters to the industrial users, traders, and producers of dry bulk commodities under spot and long-term contracts. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.