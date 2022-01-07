Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Trading Down 4.6%

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) shares fell 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.33 and last traded at $7.33. 1,134 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Basin Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Pacific Basin Shipping alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average of $8.63.

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the ownership and international operation of dry bulk ships. It caters to the industrial users, traders, and producers of dry bulk commodities under spot and long-term contracts. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.