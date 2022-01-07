Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) will announce sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. Palo Alto Networks posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year sales of $5.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PANW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Argus increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.82.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $7.42 on Friday, hitting $525.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,264,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,010. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $311.56 and a twelve month high of $572.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $529.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.89. The stock has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.40 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total value of $760,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total value of $6,087,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,875 shares of company stock valued at $30,746,594. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,615 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $419,581,000 after acquiring an additional 51,760 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,345,000 after acquiring an additional 94,900 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 753,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $279,734,000 after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 737,896 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $273,796,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 673,982 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $322,837,000 after buying an additional 138,959 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

