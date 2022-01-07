Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. operates as a global logistics company. It provides seaborne drybulk transportation services. The Company provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. It provides dry bulk cargo transportation services for steel, aluminum, energy, agricultural, and other sectors. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is headquartered in Newport, Rhode Island. “

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on Pangaea Logistics Solutions from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:PANL opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The company has a market cap of $178.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.58.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $213.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 10.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,629,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after purchasing an additional 844,958 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 230.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 624,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 435,298 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 339.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 338,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 261,454 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 109,625.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 317,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.