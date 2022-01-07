Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

PGRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of PGRE stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $9.64. 115,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,711,888. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -56.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.33. Paramount Group has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.14.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.68 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Paramount Group will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is -164.71%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 183.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 68,853 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 13.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 230,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 28,158 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 21.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 43,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 842,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,487,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter worth about $580,000. 55.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

