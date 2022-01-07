Paramount Resources Ltd. (PRMRF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

PRMRF stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.88. Paramount Resources has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $20.52.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.18 million for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 38.74%.

Several research firms have commented on PRMRF. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Paramount Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

