Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PRMRF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Paramount Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRMRF traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.47. The stock had a trading volume of 16,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,504. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 3.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average is $14.88.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 38.74%. The company had revenue of $293.18 million during the quarter.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.