Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$45.31.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Park Lawn news, Director Paul G. Smith bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$41.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$505,417. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,665 shares of company stock worth $67,720.

Shares of TSE PLC opened at C$41.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of C$27.51 and a 52 week high of C$42.13.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$92.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that Park Lawn will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

