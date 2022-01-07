Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Park National Corporation is the bank holding company for The Park National Bank, The Richland Trust Company, Century National Bank, The First-Knox National Bank of Mount Vernon, United Bank, N.A., Second National Bank, The Security National Bank and Trust Co. and The Citizens National Bank of Urbana. “

Get Park National alerts:

Shares of Park National stock opened at $144.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Park National has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $145.33.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.02. Park National had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $114.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.91 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Park National will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is 41.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Park National during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park National during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Park National during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

About Park National

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park National (PRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.