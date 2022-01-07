ParkinGo (GOT) Price Hits $0.0737 on Top Exchanges

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $612.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for $0.0737 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,912.96 or 1.00026889 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00093280 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006922 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00033649 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00036711 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $358.47 or 0.00855503 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

