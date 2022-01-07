Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.60.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair downgraded shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In related news, insider Michael Richard Kolloway purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $190,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carey A. Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.93 per share, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 16,196 shares of company stock worth $505,865 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 252.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000.

Shares of NYSE:PSN opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 61.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Parsons has a twelve month low of $30.55 and a twelve month high of $45.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.95.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). Parsons had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $956.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parsons will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

