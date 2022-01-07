Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Shares Gap Up to $8.16

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.16, but opened at $8.37. Partner Communications shares last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Partner Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Partner Communications alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Partner Communications had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 2.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTNR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Partner Communications by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Partner Communications by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Partner Communications by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 123,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.