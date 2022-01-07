Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG) vs. Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Financial Comparison

Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG) and Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Patient Portal Technologies and Concentrix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patient Portal Technologies N/A N/A N/A Concentrix 6.38% 18.96% 9.09%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Patient Portal Technologies and Concentrix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patient Portal Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Concentrix 0 0 2 0 3.00

Concentrix has a consensus target price of $158.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.63%. Given Concentrix’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Concentrix is more favorable than Patient Portal Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.6% of Concentrix shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Concentrix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Patient Portal Technologies and Concentrix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patient Portal Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Concentrix $4.72 billion 1.82 $164.81 million $6.59 24.96

Concentrix has higher revenue and earnings than Patient Portal Technologies.

Summary

Concentrix beats Patient Portal Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Patient Portal Technologies Company Profile

Patient Portal Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare technology, software, and services. It also offers non-medical management and patient support services assisting hospitals to improve patient satisfaction and outcomes. The company was founded on November 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Baldwinsville, NY.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions. Its strategic verticals include technology and consumer electronics, communications and media, retail, travel and e-commerce, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others. The company's clients include digital, internet, health insurance, and automotive companies, as well as banks. Concentrix Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Fremont, California.

