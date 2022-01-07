PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in PayPal by 0.3% during the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 25,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 66.5% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 31.6% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.9% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Erste Group lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist lowered their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.36.

PYPL opened at $187.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.21. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.15 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

