Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) CFO Mark Spurbeck Sells 12,212 Shares

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 12,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $143,491.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BTU stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.05. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.13). Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 399.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the second quarter worth about $94,000. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.