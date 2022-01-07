Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PEAR. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Get Pear Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of PEAR opened at $6.34 on Monday. Pear Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $14.60.

Pear Therapeutics Inc is involved in developing and commercializing software-based medicines, called prescription digital therapeutics. The company’s principal pipeline of products include reset(R), for the treatment of substance use disorder, reSET-O(R), for the treatment of opioid use disorder and Somryst(R) for the treatment of chronic insomnia.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Pear Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pear Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.