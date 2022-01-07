PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.28. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 68.35% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

PFLT traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $13.02. 851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,293. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average is $13.03. The company has a market cap of $506.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.94. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.08%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFLT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 38,192 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 269,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 32.9% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 59,243 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 16.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 97,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 13,593 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.3% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 65,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 25.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

