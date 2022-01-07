Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the November 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the second quarter worth $46,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,665,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 19.5% in the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 11,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 8.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.8% in the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 242,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the period. 23.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.40. 202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,240. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average of $27.63. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.