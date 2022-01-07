PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Boosted by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,870,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,728 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of PepsiCo worth $431,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 16.2% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $173.82 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $175.36. The stock has a market cap of $240.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.25%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

