PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $195.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. PepsiCo traded as high as $174.45 and last traded at $173.23, with a volume of 4717603 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $172.98.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim upped their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 160,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,900,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 30,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 154.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $240.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

