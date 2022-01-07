Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers. Perion is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. The company’s largest divisions are Undertone and CodeFuel. Undertone’s synchronized digital branding solution delivers award-winning creative experiences through cohesive stories to the world’s leading brands across the most important touchpoints, screens, and platforms. CodeFuel’s search solution platform empowers publishers to create new revenue streams and unique search experience by bringing monetization to content and application developers. “

PERI has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Perion Network in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.57.

PERI opened at $21.98 on Thursday. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.22 million, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.33.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $121.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.90 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perion Network will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Perion Network during the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 180,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 2.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

