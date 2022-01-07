PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Shares Gap Up to $45.50

Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $45.50, but opened at $47.09. PetroChina shares last traded at $47.27, with a volume of 576 shares trading hands.

PTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded PetroChina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup downgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.78.

Get PetroChina alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average of $45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.79.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $105.67 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that PetroChina Company Limited will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in PetroChina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PetroChina Company Profile (NYSE:PTR)

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.