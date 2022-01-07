PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NYSE:PCG opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of -53.73, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.61. PG&E has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $12.65.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris bought 8,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $100,089.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Olympus Peak Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 10.6% in the third quarter. Olympus Peak Asset Management LP now owns 3,327,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,939,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 4.4% in the third quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 25,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 25.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,264,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,335,000 after acquiring an additional 664,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

